Macon Transit Authority unveils selections for bus shelter ‘Transporting Art’ contest

The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) is using a $17,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Downtown Challenge 2.0 Grant Program, funded by the Peyton Anderson Foundation and Knight Foundation, to bring art to the streets of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) is using a $17,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia‘s Downtown Challenge 2.0 Grant Program, funded by the Peyton Anderson Foundation and Knight Foundation, to bring art to the streets of Macon.

In partnership with Mama Hawk Draws, MTA launched the “Transporting Art” contest to beautify bus shelters throughout the city.

MTA’s Public Affairs Officer, Jami Gaudet, believes showcasing art downtown can enhance tourism and economic development.

“We’re starting with the urban core, and we hope this is a template for art around all of our bus shelters,” she said.

With 36 artists from across Georgia submitting their work, 10 semi-finalists were paid $250 for their concept designs. The winners were announced Friday at a bus shelter on College Street, featuring “Kimono Cat” by James Freeman.

“The art has been beautiful, and I think a big part of this is that we’re paying the artists for their work,” Gaudet said.

A committee of MTA employees selected eight finalists, with each receiving $750 in addition to the initial $250. K-12 students were also invited to participate, with two students earning $100 each for their artwork.

Bus shelter art locations include: