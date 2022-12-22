Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides.

The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24.

“MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our routes, as people complete their work week and last-minute shopping,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross. “Public transportation is vital to our riders for many reasons, and we are pleased to ease their burden as the holiday approaches, and everyone is faced with plummeting temperatures.”

Jake Hall with United Way echoed Ross.

“This initiative will help so many people in our community. We at United Way are pleased to partner with MTA as they offer free fares to everyone.,” he said.

MTA’s complete holiday schedule is listed below:

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 – 5:20 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. (last bus leaves Transfer Station at 2:55 p.m.)

Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 – CLOSED

Christmas Day, observed, Monday, December 26 – CLOSED