Macon Tracks Running Club, Atrium Health Navicent announce plans for ‘Macon Music Half Marathon’

Macon Tracks Running Club President F.M. Barron says this will be the city's first half marathon in 20 years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Tracks Running Club is planning to let residents step to the beat of the music by hosting a half marathon in November.

The club, along with Atrium Health Navicent, made the announcement Thursday at Macon City Hall.

Macon Tracks Running Club President F.M. Barron says this will be the city’s first half marathon in 20 years.

“We would like to draw people from throughout the state and a larger area to see Macon and highlight our musical and historical heritage and let them see what we have to offer,” he said.

The 13-mile race will allow participants pass through historical music landmarks in Macon.

The President and CEO of Visit Macon, Gary Wheat, says the event will not only generate tourism to the area, but also showcase Macon’s musical heritage.

“We want to introduce runners through the route to those treasures that we have,” Wheat said. “So you see everything from our rock roots to our soul roots to you name it, we’ll have it, and we’ll showcase those venues as well as probably a few live performances during the run.”

Along with the showcasing of history, Atrium Health Navient president Delvecchio Finley says the run will encourage residents to get active while enjoying Macon’s music history.

“Music is a form of therapy,” Finley said. “It’s a form of communication. It’s a form of expression, and I think all of that is a form of actualizing you’re whole self and physical fitness and creating or incorporating that into your lifestyle.”

The Macon Music half marathon is set for November 4of this year.

Registration for the race will open May 1. For information on how to register and info on other Macon Tracks events, click here.