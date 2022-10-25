Macon Touchdown Club Week 10 Players of the Week

Georgia Southern football head coach Clay Helton spoke at this week's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week 10 action, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its three players of the week.

The first Co-back of the Week is Neico Sandifer, a junior wide receiver from Rutland. Sandifer had five catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Hurricane’s game against ACE Academy.

The second Co-back of the Week is Jaylun Goodrum, a senior running back and defensive back from Central Fellowship Christian Academy. As a free safety, he had 12 tackles, an interception returned for a 99-yard touchdown, a 50-yard fumble recovery return, and two pass breakups. As the running back, he had five rushes for 98 yard in CFCA’s 42-14 victory over Terrell Academy.

The Lineman of the Week is Zelin Pollard, a sophomore linebacker from Howard. Pollard recorded 13, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one touchdown in the Huskies’ game against Griffin.