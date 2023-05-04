Macon to host Open Streets event for National Bicycle Safety Month

Bike Walk Macon is hosting a car-free Open Streets event this Sunday along Houston Avenue in celebration of National Bicycle Safety Month. The event, happening from 1 to 4 p.m., aims to encourage outdoor activities in local neighborhoods and improve the safety of Macon streets.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a car-free Open Streets event this Sunday along Houston Avenue in celebration of National Bicycle Safety Month. The event, happening from 1 to 4 p.m., aims to encourage outdoor activities in local neighborhoods and improve the safety of Macon streets.

Houston Avenue will be closed to traffic from Lynmore to Villa Crest Avenues, allowing people of all ages to re-imagine public streets. The event will feature various activities, as well as a cookout with free food.

“We’ve started to work with neighborhoods that we can have a closer relationship and spend more time doing community engagement and getting to know them and asking what would make your streets safer and friendlier,” Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon, Rachel Umana, said.

Middle Georgians are encouraged to join the festivities and support the mission of creating safer, more accessible streets for everyone.