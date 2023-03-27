Macon Terminal Station closes due to flooding, buses still running

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Severe weather has caused Macon’s historic Terminal Station to close until further notice.

Jami Gaudet with the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority says that the combination of rain and wind was caused flooding in the station. She says the building will be closed until further notice.

Gaudet also says MTA buses are still running– though there will be detours whenever and wherever necessary. She finished the announcement by adding this:

“We thank our hard working bus operators for their contributions to local public transit every day, and especially today under challenging weather conditions.”