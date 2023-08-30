Macon teen charged in Tuesday carjacking incident

Deputies say juveniles approached a man at his car in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon 15-year-old is facing charges in connection to a motor vehicle hijacking case. Deputies say just before 1:00 Tuesday morning two male juveniles approached a man at his car in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Street. One of the juveniles pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles took the vehicle and left the area. Deputies say no one was injured.

Tuesday afternoon deputies say they located three male juveniles in ski masks in the 1400 block of Twin Pines Drive. And they had the stolen vehicle. When investigators tried to make contact with the suspect there was a brief foot chase. Deputies captured one of the juveniles, and he had the keys to the vehicle in his possession.

The 15-year-old suspect was transported to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. He is charged with Motor Vehicle Hijacking and Obstruction of Officers.

This case is still under investigation.