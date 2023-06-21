Macon switches to different app for downtown parking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County now uses the ParkMobile app for downtown parking.

The change came last Friday, replacing the old mobile parking app ‘Passport’.

This will allow residents to pay and extend parking time via ParkMobile for on and off-street parking for approximately 1,000 parking spaces in downtown Macon.

Visitors can scan the QR code on any marked parking meter or download ParkMobile on the app store.