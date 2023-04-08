Macon store clerk in critical condition after being stabbed during robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon store clerk is in critical condition after being stabbed during an armed robbery Friday night.

It happened just after 8:30 at Solo Mart, located at 4555 Mercer University Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a 33-year-old clerk was taking out the trash when an unknown male approached him and demanded money. During the robbery, the suspect stabbed the clerk in the leg before running away.

The clerk was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. No one else was injured.

The suspect, described only as a male wearing all black, has not been identified and is still at large.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

