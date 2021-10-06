Macon small businesses celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Office of Small Business Affairs is uplifting Hispanic entrepreneurs to bring more businesses downtown.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As of right now, there are only three Hispanic-owned businesses in downtown Macon. The Office of Small Business Affairs is hoping to change that.

“Bridging that gap and kind of giving resources to these people and seeing their faces light up like ‘Oh I didn’t know that’, or ‘Oh my God! Thank you, I didn’t know that was the next step’,” said Macon-Bibb SBA intern, Elizabeth Almena.

Throughout October, the Office of Small Business Affairs will host events like conferences and concerts to welcome Hispanic business owners to Macon.

“We actually have a Spanish speaking webinar so people can learn how to do business,” said Executive Director, Charise Stephens. “We have a cash mob at our three restaurants…. And then we have some music to celebrate the culture to let them know we want them to be a part of our small business world.”

Nayeli Marin and her family have run La Bella Morelia in downtown Macon for three years. They say the road to starting their own restaurant was not an easy one though.

“It was hard. When we started we had no idea what we were doing. We literally just jumped from having a little stand to becoming something bigger than that. We didn’t know how to get permits or any of that, and we were just going by what people told us… It actually took us six months to open up the first location,” said Marin.

To clear a path for other Hispanic-owned business, the Macon-Bibb office of Small Business Affairs is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by offering resources to up and coming entrepreneurs.

October 6

SESION DE ENTRENAMIENTO VIRTUAL

Email cstephens2@macon-bibb.us for a link

Starts at 12 p.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

October 7

Cash Mob: Edición de Almuerzo

Encourages the community to buy food from all three downtown restaurants to learn about the diverse food options.

October 13

Technical Assistance Day

Open-house style event for meeting the Office of Small Business Affairs staff, learning how to get started, ask questions, and networking.

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at City Hall (700 Poplar Street)

October 16