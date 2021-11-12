Macon Salvation Army sets up annual Angel Tree Program

The Angel Tree Program is a way for people to adopt a child's Christmas gift wishes and donate to a family.

Tent at Shops at River Place for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Every holiday season, the Salvation Army participates in its annual Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program is a way for people to adopt a child’s Christmas gift wishes and donate to a family. The program runs from November 11 to December 6.

“I’ts what the donor feels they can give to help that child,’ core officer for Macon Salvation Army Rebekah Poole said. “And if we have a child that does not receive a gift, maybe they just get clothing and they don’t get a gift, we do have gifts.”

If you would like to be a donor for a child, visit The Shoppes at River Crossing. The Salvation Army has a tent set up Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also become a donor online. Visit salvationarmymacongeorgia.org to get information on how to adopt an angel.