Macon restaurants gear up for Mother’s Day celebrations

With Mother's Day approaching this Sunday, Macon restaurants are preparing special events and menus to celebrate and honor moms.

H&H, a local restaurant, is hosting a Mother’s Day market featuring several vendors, live music and activities for kids.

“We wouldn’t be here without mothers,” General Manager Tangie Myers said. “They have sacrificed for their whole family. They are the backbone of the family, so we just want to honor all women and all mothers.”

“There’s gonna be local vendors selling things that moms and women would like too,” Briana Crews, Event Coordinator for Moonhanger Group, added.

The market will also celebrate the lives of Mama Hill and Mama Louise, known as Macon’s moms.

“We had Mama Hill and Mama Louise in mind,” Myers said. “So we wanted to honor them this year and do something fantastic.”

Downtown Macon’s Brickhouse Pub & Grub is also joining in the festivities with a special brunch menu.

“We will have a nice menu, and we will also still have our regular menu,” assistant manager Jessica Watson saod. “On Sundays, we do brunch, and we have day parties on the back patio.”

Other restaurants offering special items and events for Mother’s Day:

1. Miramar Mother’s Day Brunch

Where: 4420 Forsyth Road

When: May 14,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.