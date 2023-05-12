Macon restaurants gear up for Mother’s Day celebrations
With Mother's Day approaching this Sunday, Macon restaurants are preparing special events and menus to celebrate and honor moms.
H&H, a local restaurant, is hosting a Mother’s Day market featuring several vendors, live music and activities for kids.
“We wouldn’t be here without mothers,” General Manager Tangie Myers said. “They have sacrificed for their whole family. They are the backbone of the family, so we just want to honor all women and all mothers.”
“There’s gonna be local vendors selling things that moms and women would like too,” Briana Crews, Event Coordinator for Moonhanger Group, added.
The market will also celebrate the lives of Mama Hill and Mama Louise, known as Macon’s moms.
“We had Mama Hill and Mama Louise in mind,” Myers said. “So we wanted to honor them this year and do something fantastic.”
Downtown Macon’s Brickhouse Pub & Grub is also joining in the festivities with a special brunch menu.
“We will have a nice menu, and we will also still have our regular menu,” assistant manager Jessica Watson saod. “On Sundays, we do brunch, and we have day parties on the back patio.”
Other restaurants offering special items and events for Mother’s Day:
1. Miramar Mother’s Day Brunch
Where: 4420 Forsyth Road
When: May 14,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Miramar has put together a special brunch menu for Mother’s Day, complete with three courses. They have several different dishes available for appetizers, second courses and main dishes.
2. Marie’s Lounge Mother’s Day Brunch
Where: 4581 Forsyth Road
When: May 14, beginning at 12 p.m.
Marie’s Lounge is having a brunch celebration for all the mothers out there! The theme is “Time Together: The most precious of all.”
They will have food and drink specials, as well as plenty of opportunities for pictures against their pink flower wall.
3. The Juicy Crab Mother’s Day special
Where: 169 Tom Hill Sr Blvd
When: May 2-16, all day
The Juicy Crab has a meal deal special if your mom is craving seafood! They have a meal of lobster tail, a snow crab leg cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp, 3 eggs, corn, potatoes, and a cheesecake slice for dessert, all for $49.99.
They also have a special cocktail called the “Mother’s Lullaby” for only $8.
4. The Back Burner Mother’s Day menu
Where: 2242 Ingleside Avenue
When: May 14, from 11 a.m., the last seating will be at 2 p.m.
The Back Burner will be serving up a full menu with all the main dishes, including appetizers, main courses and desserts.
They even have a child’s plate special if your little ones will be dining too!
5. Bearfoot Tavern Mother’s Day music trivia
Where: 468 2nd Street
When: May 10, at 8 p.m.
Bearfoot Tavern’s weekly trivia will be Mother’s Day themed this week, and they are celebrating with their “We Love Mom” playlist for music trivia.
You can bring your mom out to listen to some great tunes while drinking some craft beer or wine.
6. Blanche Farms Meats Mother’s Day box
Where: 5959 Hwy 41S
When: May 14, boxes by reservation
Want to treat your mom to a homemade meal of steak with sides for a nice dinner at home? Blanche Farms Meats has you covered. You can order a Mother’s Day box that includes two 8 oz bacon wrapped filet mignon steaks, 1/2 pound ready to roast broccoli, and two heat and eat twice baked potatoes.
They also offer add-ons for the boxes, including a bottle of wine, charcuterie tray, chocolate drizzled bacon and a bacon caramel crème brûlée.