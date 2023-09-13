Macon residents prepare for disaster with Emergency Shelter Training Program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A partnership between Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross of Georgia aims to equip local residents with essential skills for emergency shelter volunteering. The first training class was held on Tuesday, with another set for Wednesday, September 20 at 5 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at Macon City Hall.

Kathryn Brown, a Middle Georgian and Fort Valley State University alumna, was among those attending the first class.

“If you see a need, become the solution, become the cure,” Brown said. Brown has a history of volunteerism, having previously provided aid during storms in Louisiana through AmeriCorps.

The training curriculum covers a range of topics, including the philosophy and principles of sheltering, client needs identification, shelter structure and operations and the types of work required from shelter volunteers.

“It is all about having an extra helping hand,” American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager EJ Bass said.

According to a joint statement by the EMA and Red Cross, the immersive course aims to adequately prepare citizens to assist in times of disaster.

The second class is open to the public. For more information, click here.