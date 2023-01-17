Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.

Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Participants started from different locations across the city, rather than just one starting point.

This was symbolic of the unity between different parts of the community, as Commissioner for District 2 of Macon-Bibb County, Paul Bronson, explained.

“It shows people from all over Macon, Georgia, regardless of what side of town you’re on, regardless of what color you may be, what your background may be, we all converge in, and we’re showing unity to one mission,” Bronson said.

The mission is the equality of all people, which was demonstrated as participants in the parade all converged at Macon’s City Hall.

“Dr. king was about all,” Bronson said. “It wasn’t just a black or white thing, it was finding ways to even the playing field to create those opportunities and to not just create those opportunities but to provide those opportunities for those in need.”

This was the first march since the beginning of the pandemic, and Macon-Bibb leaders say it’s bigger than ever before.

“It’s taken a couple years, because of Covid and other things for this to happen, so we’re excited for people to get out and get back together and do those great things that we know we can do as a community,” Mayor Lester Miller said.

Mayor Miller says the march helps show that all people, no matter their race or gender, can come together and treat everyone with equality like Dr. King would’ve wanted. He also added that the county looks forward to the events it has planned for Black History Month.

“They’re coming together for one thing and that’s to make sure we are lifting up our fellow man and we’re coming together and treating each other with equally,” Miller said.

“I think Dr. King would be proud today to see a group like this come together in the square for Macon-Bibb County and the south.”