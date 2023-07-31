Macon Regional Crimestoppers sees success with ‘Top 15 Most Wanted’

There are currently four remaining Top 15 Most Wanted suspects.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers is celebrating the success of its Top 15 Most Wanted program. The Top 15 Most Wanted fugitives are wanted for charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to aggravated assault and kidnapping. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List. And there is up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives.

Crimestoppers’ Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to explain how the Top 15 Most Wanted program works. Thomas says there are currently four remaining Top 15 Most Wanted suspects:

Citizens can safely and anonymously report tips at 1-877-68CRIME.