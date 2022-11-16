Macon recognizes crash responder safety week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers.

All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.

“For us here in Georgia the move over law states that if there’s an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, whether it be a fire truck, a sheriff car, ambulance, or a construction worker, if there’s any type of vehicle like that on the side of the roadway with flashing lights, then the move over law states that you must move over one lane to protect those individuals that are in the roadway.”

According to the emergency responder safety institute, 38 traffic incidents responders have been struck by vehicles between January to October of this year, and far more have sustained life-altering injuries.

Georgia’s “Move over law” is named after GDOT hero operator Spencer Pass. He was struck and killed in 2011 by a passing vehicle While helping a road side motorist.