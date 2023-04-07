Macon recognized nationally for community development

The city of Macon is being recognized on a national level for its efforts toward community development.

The city is expected to host more than 100 community leaders from cities across the country so they can learn from Macon’s successful community development efforts.

The Urban Development Authority, along with Knight Foundation, announced Thursday this national recognition is the result of the Macon Action Plan. The plan has worked for more than a decade to build a better future for Macon communities.

Executive Director of the Urban Development Authority, Alex Morrison, says he never could have expected this type of validation for Macon’s success.

“Here we are as a national leader,” Morrison said. “As someone that people from all over the United States look to as, ”They are doing it right in Macon. They are creating futures for their citizens the right way.'”

In 2020, Macon joined the Reimagining Civic Commons, or RCC, program.

The program works by connecting cities across the United States to learn from each other about how investing in community spaces can bring people together.

Macon is one of 12 cities participating in the program, along with Miami, Chicago and Detroit, to name a few. This year, Macon was selected as the host city.

Lynn Murphey, Program Director of the Macon Knight Foundation, says the community’s involvement in civic planning strengthens our democracy.

“One thing that is central to all the work that Knight does is ensuring that the community and the residents are at the center of planning,” Murphey said. “That is an absolute priority of Knight Foundation is ensuring that the public is informed and engaged.”

Work completed under the Macon Action Plan corresponds with the the RCC Program’s goals of connecting people of different backgrounds, eliminating social isolation and creating better ways to design and manage public spaces.

Some examples of the plan in action include community activities, such as Macon’s Christmas Lights Extravaganza, and investing in civic spaces like the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

As part of the RCC Program, a pedestrian and cycling lane was installed in the Pleasant Hill community.

Morrison says Macon should be proud of this recognition. He’s excited to show off what the city has to offer.

“I also hope that folks learn from us,” Morrison said. “That we are truly leading by example as Macon-Bibb County to build a better future, and that they see a truly connected and inviting and warm place.”

The RCC Network also launched a new publication highlighting Macon’s work toward civic engagement. The publication is live on the RCC website for anyone interested in work happening in Macon communities.