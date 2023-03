Bike Walk Macon renovating street in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is transforming a section in Pleasant Hill this weekend. The organization wants to improve the Walnut Street area by adding signage and bike lanes. Sidewalk cleanups will also take place to improve pedestrian and biking safety.

Bike Walk Macon is requesting more volunteers.

The clean up event is happening at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers should meet at 2205 Clayton Street.