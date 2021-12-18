Macon Rec. Center holds annual Christmas luncheon for senior citizens

The luncheon provided a variety of foods, bingo, and live entertainment.

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- The Frank Johnson Recreation Center held its 18th annual senior citizens Christmas luncheon.

Melvin Flowers began the tradition to show his appreciation for senior citizens.

“They get lonely and they need something to do they need attention and this is something, we going to be seniors one day , they look forward to it and I do it from the heart,” said Melvin Flowers.

