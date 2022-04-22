Macon “Queen-Agers” enjoy a day of pampering

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman treated a group of Macon senior woman to a day of pampering.

Commissioner Tillman and the ‘Unity in the Community’ host several events with seniors. Tillman said after losing his mother last year, he wanted to make sure the older population is taken care of.

Tillman was approached by Alice Bailey with the idea of pedicures.

“Things I think we need is sometimes a little pampering a little concern something that has to do with our personal health and our personal being I think with what he did with this is just fantastic,” said Bailey.

The day started with pedicures from students at Central Georgia Technical College. Cosmetology Instructure at CGTC, Leslie Davenport, is appreciative for the experience the students are gaining.

“They’re working on in the course, getting some experience but most of all it gives them the experience to work with the public and their speaking skills, their confidence and it’s just part of what we do out here,” said Davenport.

After nails were painted, it was on to ‘Mothers Barbecue and Breakfast’, where the Queen-Agers were treated with lunch and gifts.

If you or someone you know would like to be part of the next Queen-Agers day, call Unity in the Community at (478)-345-0744.