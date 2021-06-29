Macon Pride hosts ‘DineOut ShopOut’ Fundraiser

Money raised will go towards a pride week that will be hosted in September.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As Pride month comes to an end, Macon Pride rallied the support of local businesses. 36 Businesses partnered with the organization to donate 10% of their sales to Macon Pride.

Scott Mitchell, President of the organization, says he’s thankful for all the businesses that are participating.

“Macon pride is a celebration of people who have been historically excluded from the community, it’s a time to show visibility, it’s a time to show that we care about all people here,” said Mitchell.

The sales last all day Tuesday, at local restaurants and shops in the Macon area.

If you are interested in learning more about Macon Pride and the events in September, click here.