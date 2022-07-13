Macon Pride hosting ‘Chosen Family Feud’ Wednesday

Macon Pride is putting a spin on a game show to help raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Pride is putting a spin on a game show to help raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

Chosen Family Feud will feature local LGBT celebrities and allies playing a version of the Family Feud game.

Topics will highlight issues like homelessness, transgender and women’s rights and the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Macon Pride board member, DeMarcus Beckham, explains why the game is called Chosen Family Feud.

“Oftentimes, LGBT individuals might not have full acceptance from their family, so we come up, and we have these chosen families. These families, that overtime and through collective relationships, we build these family-like atmospheres.”

Chosen Family Feud is happening Wednesday night at Society Garden. The event starts at 6:30. Admission is $15, and proceeds from the show will benefit the Hope Center in Macon.