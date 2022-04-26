Macon Periods Easier celebrates anniversary, begins new campaign

The organization currently provides menstrual products to all schools in Bib County.

Macon Periods Easier Kicking off new campaign to help students Macon Periods Easier

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon Periods Easier is celebrating three years of providing menstrual products to the community. The organization currently provides menstrual products to all schools in Bib County.

In celebration of its three year anniversary, the organization is beginning a new campaign.

“From March 26th to August 2nd students may not have a way to access to menstrual products and so we would like to set them up with a supply to get them through the summer,” said Erin Hawkins the President of the organization.

Hawkins says 40% of Bibb County students fall under the poverty level, leaving many families to chose between food or pads. It’s a decision Rutland High School Nurse, Ashley Newberry can’t imagine.

“I have girls of my own and I don’t know how I would feel knowing that I could not provide that, so knowing that we can help those families and helping the kids we’re helping the families,” she said.

Newberry gives out more than 20 pads a day. She says providing the products impact the students in a positive way.

“We noticed that the ones that were dependent were coming to school more often and staying in school. Its helping keep that attendance up and especially the ones who were having the choric absences from that,” said Newberry.

Since being established three years ago, Macon Periods Easier has given out more than 100,000 products. They’re hoping to collect more than 5,000 at its annual celebration.

“This isn’t something to be ashamed of. Your community is here to support you and here are the pads that you need to continue your job your camp, whatever it is you want to do this summer. We’ll continue to be there for them throughout the school year and even outside of that,” said Hawkins.

The annual event is at Society Garden in Macon on Thursday from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m.

You can also donate during the event.