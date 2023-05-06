Macon organizations offer free mental health services during National Mental Health Awareness Month

May marks National Mental Health Awareness Month, and organizations in Macon are stepping up to provide no-cost mental health services for residents who cannot afford them.

Macon Mental Health Matters offers therapy, counseling and conflict resolution services to those in need and aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

“There is no health without mental health,” Gloria Cisse with Macon Mental Health Matters said. “Your physical health, all of your health, is associated with your mental health. It makes it a lot more challenging to navigate through the world if you are not caring for your mental health.”

If you are interested in their services, visit maconmentalhealthmatters.com or call (478) 741-1268.