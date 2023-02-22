Macon organization collaborates with EOC to promote heart-healthy living among Foster Grandparent Program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Chapter of The Links, Inc. has teamed up with the Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) to educate participants in the EOC’s Foster Grandparent Program on heart-healthy living, with a particular focus on preventing kidney disease.

Grandparents from the Macon Chapter of The Links were present Tuesday to teach and promote healthier eating and lifestyle choices to their fellow grandparents. Sylvia McGee, the program director of the Macon Chapter, spoke about what she hoped the participants would gain from the talks.

“So many people suffer from Diabetes or Hypertension or Chronic Kidney Disease, and they are unaware because it’s silent,” she said. “So we’re hoping that as we provide information, they’ll become more health conscious.”

The Links, Inc. is reaching out specifically to the African American community because African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, but more than 35% of kidney failure cases in the nation, according to the organization.