Macon nonprofits donate water to Jackson, Mississippi

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several Macon nonprofit organizations are working to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi get access to safe water.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank donated more than 4,000 pounds of bottled water to ATAP Family Services. Piggly Wiggly and a Kroger in Macon also made bottled water donations to the cause.

Danny Eley, President of ATAP Family Services, says they are transporting the donations to Jackson.

“We have a community that we’ve worked with for quite some time, an apartment complex there that we run after-school programs and support services, and so we’re taking the water and trying to get it to the families that need it,” Eley said.

If you would like to donate water, call (478) 227-0481 or go to ATAP’s website. The organization is hosting a food giveaway Friday, September 2 at 4 p.m. That event is happening at 1625 Houston Avenue in Macon.