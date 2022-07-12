Macon motorcyclist dies in Monroe County crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 25-year-old Macon man is dead after the motorcycle he was operating collided with an SUV Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 in the 10000 block of Zebulon Road, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says the motorcycle, driven by Brandon Kyle Cox, was traveling west on Zebulon Road when it collided with the front end of an SUV that was traveling east and making a left turn into a driveway.

Cox was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident is under investigation.

