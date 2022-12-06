Macon mother pleads guilty in 2019 infant death

Rebecca Kipp pleaded guilty in the death of her three month old child.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon mother pleads guilty to second degree murder in the death of her baby. The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office says Rebecca Kipp pleaded guilty in the death of her three month old child.

On June 11th, 2019, deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Regina Drive and found the infant face down on the couch between the cushions.

According to the DA’s office, Kipp gave multiple stories to law enforcement about the baby’s death. The office says Kipp admitted she had been frustrated with the child and left him unattended on the sofa while she slept from about 10:00 a.m. until her mother came home at about 1:30 p.m.

The district attorney’s office says the evidence supported this was a case of negligent homicide.

“My Office will always go the extra mile to uncover the facts and to prosecute cases involving injury or death to the youngest and most vulnerable, members of our communities,” said DA Anita Howard.

Kipp was given a sentence of 20 years, with the first 12 to be served in confinement.