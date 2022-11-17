Macon Mental Health Matters spreads joy to seniors at Elaine Lucas Senior Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Christmas cheer came a little early for seniors at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Macon.

Thanks to Macon Mental Health Matters, they got to experience their own Polar Express.

For the second year, seniors got to ride on horse drawn carriages around Carolyn Crayton Park.

Macon Mental Health Matters says this is an effort to help change the impact of seasonal depression and a lack of visitors during the holidays.

Gloria Cisse , the Clinical Director for MMHM, says they’re concerned about the mental health of the entire community.

“When we improve the mental health of seniors, we’re improving the mental health of all the people who come behind them,” Cisse said.

Seniors also got to enjoy hot chocolate. Macon Mental Health Matters say it’s hoping to host the Polar Express experience for years to come.