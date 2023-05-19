Macon Mental Health Matters pushes for mental health conversations among men

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mental Health Matters, a local organization, is taking a bold step forward in breaking down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health with its ongoing “Lunch and Learn” series.

A session held at Just Tap’d in Macon on Friday aimed to create dialogue on managing stress, anxiety, depression and self-care practices while providing essential resources. The underlying goal, according to event organizers, is to de-stigmatize the concept of therapy among men, especially African American men.

“Oftentimes when it comes to men, specifically black men, there’s a great stigma in our community,” Pastor Paul Little said. “We want to normalize this conversation as it relates to African American men and embracing the mental wellness and understanding that there are barriers in place, but there are also opportunities for us to overcome those barriers so that we can get people the help that they need.”

More events focused on mental health awareness for men are planned throughout the month of May. To stay updated on upcoming sessions, visit maconmentalhealthmatters.com.