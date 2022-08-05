Macon Mental Health Matters ‘Pop-Up Gym’ events return next Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mental Health Matters “Pop-Up Gym” events return next week after a month break.

The organization typically holds a pop-up event in a Macon recreation center on the second Saturday of the month. The sessions include yoga, drum circles, meditation and access to an on-site therapist.

According to project director Andrea Cooke, Georgia ranks 48th in the country in access to mental health services.

This project aims to change that.

“Macon has done an amazing job creating more opportunities for people to access mental health, and because of that, what we want to start doing is telling people that Macon is the most mentally healthy city in Georgia,” Cooke said.



The sessions will run for 12 months starting August 13.

You can register free online or you can walk in.

Each session will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

