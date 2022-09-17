Macon Mental Health Matters offers courses to help teens deal with mental health issues

"The biggest part is listening to him more, validating what they're feelings are and trying to be more open about what he has to say."

Macon Mental Health Matters hosting first of several sessions to tackle stigma of mental health Teen Mental Health First Aid Course

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon Mental Health Matters is looking to change the stigma surrounding mental health. It’s doing so with a course known as “Teen Mental Health First Aid.”

MMHM is helping parents help teens struggling with mental health challenges.

The free course began Friday, for parents and leaders in the organization who work closely with teens.

One of the grandparents in attendance was Natalie Merriott. She says growing up, her family frowned upon mental health. Her goal by attending is to help reverse her idea of what mental health is.

“I honestly probably didn’t even think that it affected kids 10 years ago. But now since I’ve had the grandson at home, it’s like well this is going to affect him there’s no way around it,” said Merriott.

As the guardian of her 10-year old grandson, she says the course is helping her recognize the signs of mental health challenges and how to provide effective care for here grandson.

“The biggest part is listening to him more, validating what they’re feelings are and trying to be more open about what he has to say,” she said.

Jarvis Adside is a Pastor at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Macon, and helped train the people in attendance. He says mental health signs can come in a variety of ways.

“Simple as a young person that’s sleeping a lot, simple as a young person that’s not taking care of themselves, what does that look like a young person that’s acting up in school, that does not want to go to school,” he said.

Adside says the course is meant to help spread awareness about mental health among children. He says it’s also a step in the right direction to tackling violence in the community.

“There’s a great deal of people who still don’t understand that mental health, mental disorders, and substance abuse is a contributing factor to a lot of the violence that we’re seeing today,” said Adside.

Merriott says the course opened her eyes to the mental health challenges the community faces. She had one message to those who frown upon mental health.

“We don’t choose to have it, but it’s something we do have and we have to learn how to deal with it, and find the right balance that works for us,” she said.

The second course is September 23. MMHM says it hopes to host the course more often.