Macon Mental Health Matters hosting Pop-Up Gym with other local agencies

Macon Mental Health Matters is going big for the month of July.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re looking to clear your head or take a mental health break, you’ll want to clear your schedule Saturday morning.

That’s because Macon Mental Health Matters is taking its Mental Health Pop-up Gym to the South Bibb Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Saturday, they’re hosting their usual yoga, drum circle and meditation, plus a car show in partnership with several local car clubs.

District seven Commissioner Bill Howell and his Saturday Morning Breakfast Club will sponsor a free breakfast for all attendees.

MMHM Coordinator Andrea Cooke had this to say about the upcoming event: