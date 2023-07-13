Macon Mayhem add new majority owner, will begin youth ice hockey programs

The Macon Mayhem will not be leaving the Macon Centreplex anytime soon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A group of Middle Georgia leaders bought the Macon Mayhem in 2020, and now, the ownership group is adding a new majority owner: Scott Gooch.

“I’m going to be coming in as the new majority owner of the team, but it’s not a total turnover,” said Gooch. “They decided to stay with me and ride this ship up to higher waters and fun times. So I appreciate their trust in me to do that.”

Gooch brings both marketing and management expertise to the Mayhem organization from his film industry business and previous international banking career.

At an announcement at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, he emphasized the importance of making entertainment an essential part of game days and plans to have the community more involved with the team.

“We have 28 home games, and that’s going to be 28 productions. When you come out, you’re going to see great hockey, but before the game starts and during the intermissions, we really want to bring a lot of fun and excitement. So we want to come up with fun theme nights,” said Gooch.

While prioritizing entertainment, Gooch also emphasizes the importance of educating the youth and fostering partnerships with museums across middle Georgia.

“The idea is to make it fun but bring them in before the game. Maybe outside, have an agriculture day with animals. Just things that you don’t normally see at games,” said Gooch.

In addition to educating children on important matters, the Mayhem look forward to promoting the growth of ice hockey in middle Georgia.

“It may not happen this year, but it will happen is youth hockey in Macon,” said Dr. John Sapp, a minority owner of the Macon Mayhem. “And that means from I don’t know what ice is to people that have already skated. But we will start out if you don’t even know how to skate or don’t know what hockey is, and we’re going to go on through to get you to where maybe you’ll come back and play for the Mayhem one year.”

Gooch did note that the Mayhem are not leaving Macon or the Macon Centreplex anytime soon but said he looks forward to renovating the lobby and adding new billboards.