Macon man shot in leg

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg Friday. According to a press release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office it happened on Friday in the 2700 block of Montpelier Avenue, just after 11:45 p.m.

A 30-year-old male was standing in the parking lot when shots were fired and the victim was struck in the leg. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in stable condition, no one else was injured in the incident.

There is no information on the suspect available currently.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.