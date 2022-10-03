Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road.

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that a person had been shot. Upon arrival deputies found 50-year-old Eddie Riddle, of Macon unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Eddie was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. Eddie’s wife, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother who were in the residence were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigations Office for questioning. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.