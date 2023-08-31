Macon man pleads guilty to shooting his brother, robbery

The serious charges stem from crimes he committed at the ages of 15, 16 and 17.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleads guilty to a series of serious charges, stemming from crimes he committed at the age of 15, 16 and 17. According to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Robert Ottman entered a pled guilty on Tuesday in Bibb Superior Court.

The DA’s Office states on April 2, 2021, a then 17-year-old Ottman shot and killed his brother at their home during a family argument.

On September 15, 2019, a then 16-year-old Ottman and several others used a gun to rob the Dollar Tree on Eisenhower Parkway. The defendents were then involved in a high speed chase with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The chase ended in a crash and eventually the arrest of all suspects.

On January 26, 2019, a then 15-year-old Ottman and another person robbed customers at the Wendy’s on Harrison Road. According to the DA’s Office, Ottman threatened to shoot customers if they did not turn over money, AirPods, and cell phones.

Ottman pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Voluntary Manslaughter

Aggravated Assault

Three counts of Robbery by Force

“These violent circumstances involving our youth are exactly what our R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success in Education) Initiative is aimed at preventing before they ever get started,” said District Attorney Anita Howard. “One life was taken and multiple others were placed at risk because of this young man’s actions. These tragic occurrences must stop in our communities. My heart goes out to this family who lost one son to death and another to prison for a long time.”

Ottman received a total sentence of 40 years, with the first 20 years behind bars.