Macon man pleads guilty to 2020 malice murder, rape and necrophilia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting and killing a homeless woman outside of Daybreak Ministry. Macon District Attorney Anita Howard says 58-year-old Kenny Whitehead pleaded guilty to Malice Murder, Rape and Necrophilia instead of facing a trial.

The evening of May 17, 2020, surveillance video shows Ponder walking up the front steps of the Daybreak on Walnut Street and assaulting 49-year-old Teresa Ponder. The DA’s Office says Ponder was an unhoused person and frequently lived in the streets. She felt safer sleeping on the steps of the Daybreak Ministry because security cameras monitored the area.

The video shows that Ponder struggled with Whitehead, resisting the sexual attack. During the struggle, Ponder was asphyxiated. She was sexually assaulted by Whitehead both before and after her death.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and caught Ponder actively sexually assaulting the body of Ponder. He was immediately taken into custody. DNA evidence recovered from Ponder’s body also identified Whitehead as the sexual assailant.

“This is a tragic case, illuminating the risks of people who are unhoused,” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard. “Thanks to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies and the prosecution team on this case, Mr. Whitehead won’t be on the streets hurting anyone again.”

Whitehead was sentenced to life for Malice Murder and Rape. He was sentenced to 10 years concurrently on the Necrophilia charge. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.