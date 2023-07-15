Macon man in stable condition after Sanford Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday in the 1300 block of Sanford Avenue in east Macon.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to the scene after receiving a distress call reporting a shooting.

Deputies discovered the victim, a 23-year-old male, had already been taken to a nearby medical facility by vehicle. The man, who had a single gunshot wound, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. He’s listed in stable condition.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation,” the news release stated. “Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.” The sheriff’s office says the provided information is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.