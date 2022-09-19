Macon man dies in crash early Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.

It’s reported that an SUV and a Nissan collided at the intersection, when the Nissan– which was crossing the intersection– crashed into the SUV. The male passenger in the Nissan, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan had no injuries, and the driver of the SUV was brought to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.