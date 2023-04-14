Macon man in critical condition after crashing car into construction equipment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old Macon man is listed in critical condition after a crash on I-16 Eastbound just before the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Exit ramp Thursday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 6 p.m.

Deputies say the driver, who deputies did not identify, lost control of a Honda Civic and crashed into a piece of construction equipment in the area. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to contact them at (478) 751-7500.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.