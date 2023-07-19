Macon man charged with robbery, terroristic threats in Academy Sports incident

Deputies responded to the Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is facing a long list of charges related to stealing ammunition and threating to shoot store workers. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Tandre Johnson at the Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a call about a man taking and hiding ammunition from Academy Sports. Deputies learned the man also confronted employees and threatened to shoot them. When deputies arrived on scene, they arrested Johnson without incident. But deputies reported Johnson did have store merchandise and a gun.

Johnson was taken to the Bibb County Jail. He is charged with Robbery by Intimidation, Terroristic Threats, Theft by Shoplifting, Criminal Trespass.

He also had a warrant for four counts of Aggravated Assault involving an unrelated case which was served.