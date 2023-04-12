Macon man charged with murder in connection to 2022 incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in July of 2022.

25-Year-old Shordricos Ingram Jr. of Macon was identified as the suspect behind the homicide of 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield of Macon. Stanfield was found in the early morning of July 12, 2022, down on the side of the road in the 9200 block of Knoxville Road. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ingram was identified as the suspect in connection to the murder of Stanfield, and is already in the Bibb County jail for charges of Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping. He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.