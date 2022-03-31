Macon man charged in hit-and-run death of woman

U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 27-year-old Nathan Charles Epps into custody Wednesday, after warrant were issued for his arrest.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in July.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Epps hit and killed 65-year-old Irene Stubbs in the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road.

Epps is being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond.

He’s charged with homicide by vehicle-leaving the scene and hit-and-run.