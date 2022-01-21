Macon man arrested on narcotics search warrant, found with marijuana and ecstasy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested for drug charges during a narcotics search warrant that was executed earlier this week, on January 19th, 2022.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Gang and S.I.U Investigators were serving a warrant at the 4900 block of Houston Avenue when they seized 30 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of ecstasy, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

Investigators arrested 41 year-old Kimario Sherman Sr. and took him to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, where he is being held without bond for drug possession and distribution related charges.

Anyone with more information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.