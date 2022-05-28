Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following search warrant

Cornelius Abram Jr. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody on multiple gun and drug charges following a search warrant at a home on Friday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 38-year-old Cornelius Abram Jr was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Companion Drive following a search.

Deputies say members of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a probation warrant on Abram when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming form inside the home.

That’s when Task Force members contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Gang Investigators. A search warrant was then issued and conducted.

The sheriff’s office says it seized a handgun, about 12 ounces of methamphetamine, about three and a half pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of oxycodone, 26 grams of crack cocaine and about $1,800 in cash.

Abrams is being held without bond on the following charges:

Probation Violation – felony

Possession of Schedule I or Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

Receipt Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon of Felony First Offender

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana

Two Counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine

