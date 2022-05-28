Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following search warrant
A man is in custody on multiple gun and drug charges following a search warrant at a home on Friday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody on multiple gun and drug charges following a search warrant at a home on Friday.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 38-year-old Cornelius Abram Jr was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Companion Drive following a search.
Deputies say members of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a probation warrant on Abram when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming form inside the home.
That’s when Task Force members contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Gang Investigators. A search warrant was then issued and conducted.
The sheriff’s office says it seized a handgun, about 12 ounces of methamphetamine, about three and a half pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of oxycodone, 26 grams of crack cocaine and about $1,800 in cash.
Abrams is being held without bond on the following charges:
- Probation Violation – felony
- Possession of Schedule I or Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute
- Receipt Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon of Felony First Offender
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies
- Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine