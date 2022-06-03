Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following months-long investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 32-year-old man is now in custody following a months-long drug investigation.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Antwan Cornelius Brooks was arrested after members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized more than 135 grams of methamphetamines. Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was located Thursday night at a local gas station.

Investigators recovered a handgun, an ounce of methamphetamines and about $4,100 in cash before conducting a search warrants on Brooks’ Friar Tuck Lane home, where they recovered about 15 more grams of methamphetamines, a pound a half of marijuana and four more firearms.

Brooks is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

He’s charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and four counts of sale of methamphetamine.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

