Macon man arrested after fatal I-75 collision, charged with vehicular homicide

A Macon man is in custody in connection with a fatal traffic collision on I-75 southbound near the Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. off-ramp Friday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with a fatal traffic collision on I-75 southbound near the Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. off-ramp Friday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Rene Rolando Guox-cos was taken into custody at the scene of the accident.

The crash, which happened just after 4 o’clock, involved a Gray Honda, driven by 22-year-old Tyler Scott Northcutt, and a Toyota Tundra truck that was being driven by Guox-cos.

Deputies say the Honda was in the center lane when it was rear-ended by Guox-cos’ truck.

Northcutt was pronounced dead on the scene. Guox-cos and a passenger in the Tundra were unharmed.

Guox-cos is charged with driving on a suspended license, following too closely and second-degree vehicular homicide. He’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.