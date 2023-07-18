Macon man arrested for drug trafficking after car chase

Photo credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A deputy chase in Macon ends with a major drug bust and the driver behind bars.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos to its Facebook page on Monday. Deputies say they made a traffic stop at the intersection of Montpelier and Pansy Avenues, but the driver took off and prompted a short chase.

He eventually stopped and ran into a wooded area near Churchill Street, deputies arrested him near a creek bed.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Nathaniel Smith, who is now facing several charges including drug trafficking and fleeing an officer.

The BCSO’s social media post can be seen here: