Macon man arrested after search warrant turns up weed and Glock

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, October 22, 2021, that the Special Investigations Unit with the help of the BCSO’s gang unit and U.S. Marshal’s task force made an arrest after finding drugs and guns while serving a search warrant in the Macon area.

According to the BCSO, investigators served a search warrant in the Shearwater Drive area and seized over 2 pounds of marijuana, drug distributing paraphernalia, and a Glock pistol.

27 year-old Treyon Reeves was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center where he is held without bond for charges including: possession of a firearm during a crime as well as by a convicted felon, purchase and distribution of marijuana, and probation violation.

For anyone with information concerning this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.